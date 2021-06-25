June 25, 2021
CHRIST DIED TO SAVE JIM CROW?:
WHERE DID WHITE EVANGELICALISM'S HATRED OF CRITICAL RACE THEORY REALLY BEGIN? (ANDRE E. JOHNSON JUNE 23, 2021, Religion Dispatches)
There's nothing more on brand than SBC members going to war against historical curiosity and the reality of systemic racism based on invented identities, Southern Baptist Seminary Confronts History Of Slaveholding And 'Deep Racism' (TOM GJELTEN, 12/13/18, NPR):At the recent 2021 Southern Baptist Convention held in Nashville, many messengers came to the convention to rescind Resolution 9, despite the fact that it was only the faintest nod to the existence of systemic racism and essentially demanded nothing of its members. When they discovered they couldn't do that because resolutions are nonbinding and merely express the sentiment of messengers assembled that year, messengers tried proposing a new resolution titled "Resolution on the Incompatibility of Critical Race Theory and Intersectionality with the Baptist Faith and Message."In that resolution, supporters charged that CRT and Intersectionality were "ideologies rooted in Neo-Marxist and postmodern worldviews," that they "collectively designate people by their social identity groups," and that the theories "contradict the Baptist Faith and Message" about humanity in general. In closing, the resolution affirmed the statement from the Council of Seminary Presidents that the "affirmation of Critical Race Theory, Intersectionality and any version of Critical Theory is incompatible with the Baptist Faith & Message."Therefore, by the time Rufo began learning how to manipulate CRT for political gain, white evangelicals in churches across the country were already setting the stage. Furthermore, by the time Trump issued the Executive Order, his base had already been primed to not only agree with it but to serve as evangelists and spread the word to others about the evils of CRT. As I've suggested before, in the hands of white evangelicals CRT isn't just an academic theory, it's a worldly ideology of evil that people of faith should oppose. Thus, for better or for worse, those of us who teach CRT and Intersectionality will now have to contend with those who would bring their faith presuppositions to class.In short, the belief that CRT and Intersectionality are problematic comes not only from a lack of understanding of the terms, but how conservatives and white evangelicals have positioned them as anti-faith--and more particularly, anti-Christian. Thus, while more people are hearing more--and hopefully learning more--about CRT, more are also opposing it because they believe their faith teaches them to do so. I suggest that an understanding of how this rhetoric works and the foundations that this rhetoric is built upon is a start and should be included in any discussion or teaching going forward.
The Southern Baptist Convention, the largest Protestant denomination in the United States, came into being in 1845 as the church of Southern slaveholders.Now, 173 years later, Southern Baptist leaders are not just acknowledging their dark history; they are documenting it, as if by telling the story in wrenching detail, they may finally be freed of its taint.The Southern Baptist Theological Seminary, the denomination's flagship institution, this week released a 71-page report on the role that racism and support for slavery played in its origin and growth."The founding fathers of this school -- all four of them -- were deeply involved in slavery and deeply complicit in the defense of slavery," writes school President R. Albert Mohler Jr., in a letter accompanying the report. "Many of their successors on this faculty, throughout the period of Reconstruction and well into the 20th century, advocated the inferiority of African-Americans and openly embraced the ideology of the Lost Cause of southern slavery."Mohler, who has led the seminary since 1993, commissioned the history report, which was compiled by a committee of six current and former seminary faculty members, and he promised from the outset that it would be released to the public without editing."We have been guilty of a sinful absence of historical curiosity," Mohler, 59, wrote in the introductory letter.
