June 17, 2021
BUBBLICIOUS:
Nearly a dozen Fox News guests presented as concerned parents or educators who oppose the teaching of so-called "critical race theory" in schools also have day jobs as Republican strategists, conservative think-tankers, or right-wing media personalities https://t.co/aycIAqD8ce pic.twitter.com/RcPbNgiCch— Media Matters (@mmfa) June 17, 2021
Posted by Orrin Judd at June 17, 2021 9:36 AM
