June 23, 2021
ANTI-MOSQUE IS ALWAYS A USEFUL TELL:
Angry conservatives erupt in violence over Fox-hyped anti-racism lessons (Travis Gettys, June 23, 2021, Raw Story)
Sjurseth, who for years has organized America's 9/11 Ride for motorcyclists and was an outspoken critic of a plan to build a mosque near the World Trade Center site, explained before the board meeting why he had drawn more than 300 conservatives to the meeting."[I'm here to] voice my disgust at what's going on in the Loudoun County school system," Sjurseth said. "It's changed a lot in the last five years. ... They're forcing this stuff down their throat."Conservative outrage over so-called "critical race theory" lessons, which has been manufactured by Republican activists and hyped by Fox News, have roiled school districts around the country in recent weeks, but Loudoun County's board meeting was particularly unruly.
Posted by Orrin Judd at June 23, 2021 12:00 AM