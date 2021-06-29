June 29, 2021
...AND CHEAPER...:
Can the most exciting new solar material live up to its hype? (Casey Crownhart,
Jun. 29th, 2021, MIT Technology Review)
While perovskites have the potential to reach high efficiencies (the world record for a perovskite-only cell is just over 25%), most of the best-performing perovskite cells today are tiny--less than an inch wide.Scaling up makes it more difficult to reach the potential efficiency limits. Right now, Saule's panels, which are a meter wide, reach around 10% efficiency. This is dwarfed by commercial silicon panels of similar sizes, which typically hit around 20% efficiency.Olga Malinkiewicz, Saule's founder and chief technology officer, says the company's goal was to get a perovskite-only solar cell out the door, and the lower efficiencies won't matter if the technology is cheap enough.Saule is trying to go where silicon solar panels won't: to roofs that can't handle the weight of heavy glass-encased panels, or to more specialized applications, such as solar-powered blinds, which the company is currently testing.While Saule is launching thin-film products for more niche applications, other companies hope to beat, or at least join, silicon at its own game. UK-based Oxford PV is incorporating perovskites into combination perovskite-silicon cells.
