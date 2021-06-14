...AND CHEAPER...:





New Hampshire Reps. Annie Kuster and Chris Pappas are backing a $105 billion high-speed rail project for New England, similar to the high-profile - and highly-controversial - bullet train project currently under construction in California.





A group of 23 members of Congress from the Northeast signed a letter of support last week for the North Atlantic Rail (NAR) project. According to its backers, it would deliver passengers from Boston to New York City in 100 minutes on trains traveling 200 m.p.h. It would also connect smaller communities with lower population density like Manchester, Concord and Nashua as well as Brunswick, Maine, into "a single market for labor, capital, and ideas," according to the project's website.



