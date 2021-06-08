June 8, 2021
...AND CHEAPER...:
FDA approves injectable obesity drug that helps people cut weight 15% (LINDA A. JOHNSON, 6/07/21, AP)
Regulators on Friday said a new version of a popular diabetes medicine could be sold as a weight-loss drug in the US.The Food and Drug Administration approved Wegovy, a higher-dose version of Novo Nordisk's diabetes drug semaglutide, for long-term weight management.In company-funded studies, participants taking Wegovy had average weight loss of 15%, about 34 pounds (15.3 kilograms). Participants lost weight steadily for 14 months before plateauing. In a comparison group getting dummy shots, the average weight loss was about 2.5%, or just under 6 pounds.
