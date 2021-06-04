...AND CHEAPER...:

In a May 2020 press release, the Department of Defense explained the United States Space Force will be using the X-37B reusable space plane in the future for conducting experiments in space. The report detailed a rather bland experiment involving the effects of radiation from space on seeds--not exactly an attention-grabber.





It then casually and quietly mentioned how the Naval Research Laboratory is planning to harvest the sun's energy for use on Earth. "A third experiment, designed by the Naval Research Laboratory, transforms solar power into radiofrequency microwave energy, then studies transmitting that energy to Earth," the press release said.





Essentially the X-37B will carry an array of solar panels that can be deployed once the space plane is in orbit around the Earth. Once stretched out, these panels could gather soar energy from the Sun and send it back down to Earth.