



"Without any false modesty, Washington and Brussels called themselves 'an anchor for democracy, peace and security,' as opposed to 'authoritarianism in all its forms,'" he wrote. "In particular, they proclaimed their intent to use sanctions to 'support democracy across the globe.'" [...]





In his article, Lavrov bashed EU leaders as little more than Biden's backup singers, who were handed their song sheets during meetings of the G7, at NATO headquarters and in Brussels prior to the Biden-Putin summit in Geneva. And he complained that U.S. officials immediately after Geneva began asserting that they had set new demands for Moscow and Russia would face increased pressure, including further sanctions, if it did not comply.





"European capitals immediately took heed of the Big Brother's sentiment and picked up the tune with much gusto and relish," Lavrov wrote. "The gist of their statements is that they are ready to normalise their relations with Moscow, but only after it changes the way it behaves. It is as if a choir has been pre-arranged to sing along with the lead vocalist."



