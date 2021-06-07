ALL THAT SHABAZZ:





On April 20, 1964, during the five-day Hajj, Malcolm X wrote a letter to a friend from Saudi Arabia describing his new worldview. For perhaps the first time in his life, soon-to-be-El-Hajj Malik El-Shabazz regarded "every human being as a human being - neither white, black, brown, or red" as part of the "Human Family." Sunni Islam did not share what he described as the Nation of Islam's "strait-jacketed world" of white people as devils, but "already molded people of all colors into one vast family." Witnessing the confluence of Muslims around the world during the Hajj, he began to internalize the Islamic concept of umma, or a singular community of believers, originating from the Arabic root for "mother." As he and Alex Haley wrote in his autobiography, "Everything about the pilgrimage accented the Oneness of Man under God." From this perspective, because God is One, so, too, is humanity one entity. After the Hajj, he felt that skin color was no longer a valid lens by which to judge people. Rather, a person should be judged by deeds and conscious behavior, and ultimately it is one's intentions that God will judge.





One month after the Hajj, he wrote in a letter that Islam compels one "to take a stand on the side of those whose human rights are being violated, no matter what the religious persuasion of the victims is. Islam is a religion which concerns itself with the human rights of all mankind, despite race, color, or creed. It recognizes all (everyone) as part of one human family." He wrote that letter in Nigeria as he traveled the African continent to meet with political leaders. As he wrote from Ghana during the same tour, his desire for the political, cultural, and economic harmony "between the Africans of the West and the Africans of the fatherland" of all religions was not antithetical to his practice of Islam, but because of it. The interlocking inequities of Black people, Muslims and non-Muslims, were religious obligations to address.





In order to extricate Black people from the oppressive power dynamics of white institutions, Malik El-Shabazz established the secular Organization of Afro-American Unity (OAAU) a few months after the Hajj in 1964. He founded the organization to address Black unemployment, unlivable housing conditions, voter suppression, and to "decolonize" education curricula and the media. The OAAU was patterned in "letter and spirit" after the Organization of African Unity (OAU), an organization established in 1963 to eradicate colonialism and create political and economic ties across the African continent.





Malik El-Shabazz's newfound belief in Sunni Islam compelled him to encourage other Black people, of all religious backgrounds, to stand up not only for their civil rights, but to join together in demanding their human rights. Domestically, the mission of the OAAU was to reconnect Black Americans with their African heritage, establish economic independence, and promote Black self-determination in order for Black people to have the access, benefits, and opportunities like their white counterparts. The OAAU worked for Black self-empowerment, self-defence, as well as political engagement - particularly voter registration and education. The OAAU also sought to bring charges against the U.S. government before the United Nations in violation of the human rights of the 22 million Black Americans.





Malik El-Shabazz's experiences with Sunni Islam also changed his views on women's role in organizational leadership. After the Hajj, he insisted that women were integral to the enlightenment and progression of any nation. The centrality of women in leadership positions within the OAAU was thus purposeful and included his wife Betty, his sister Ella Collins, acting chair Lynne Shifflett, Sara Mitchell, and Gloria Richardson. Indeed, these women ensured the OAAU continued after his death.





The ethos and scope of the OAAU reflected El-Hajj Malik El-Shabazz's post-Hajj shift from civil rights to human rights, from a singular focus on anti-Black racism to solidarity with every person who is targeted because of their skin color and physical appearance. This is evidenced by the links he forged with leaders of non-Black marginalized communities including Asians and Asian Americans, such as Yuri Kochiyama, a Japanese American civil rights activist who befriended Malik El-Shabazz's in 1963 and who was present at the Audubon Ballroom when he was murdered.





During his final public talk, three days before his death on February 18, 1965 at Barnard College in New York City, Malik El-Shabazz articulated his global vision of solidarity: "It is incorrect to classify the revolt of the Negro as simply a racial conflict of black against white or as a purely American problem. Rather, we are today seeing global rebellion of the oppression against the oppressor, the exploited against the exploiter. We are interested in practicing brotherhood with anyone really interested in living according to it."





For Malik El-Shabazz, everyone is connected through what he called the "Human Family" and is therefore is obligated to correct the "Human Problem" of racism. The sole formula to address the oppression faced by various constituencies of the Human Family consists of "real meaningful actions, sincerely motivated by a deep sense of humanism and moral responsibility." Malik El-Shabazz believed white people must exercise their privilege as allies by becoming "less vocal and more active against racism of their fellow whites." Simultaneously, leaders within communities of color "must make their own people see that with equal rights also go equal responsibilities."