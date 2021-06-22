June 22, 2021
ALL COMEDY IS CONSERVATIVE:
Trump Wanted His Justice Department to Stop 'SNL' From Teasing Him (Asawin Suebsaeng & Adam Rawnsley, Jun. 22, 2021, Daily Beastt)
"It's truly incredible that shows like Saturday Night Live, not funny/no talent, can spend all of their time knocking the same person (me), over & over, without so much of a mention of 'the other side,'" Trump tweeted, long before he was banned from Twitter for inspiring a violent mob. "Like an advertisement without consequences. Same with Late Night Shows. Should Federal Election Commission and/or FCC look into this?"It was, on its face, a ridiculous question and threat, as SNL is obviously satire, and therefore a form of protected speech in America that pissed-off commanders-in-chief have no authority to directly subvert. However, then-President Trump went farther than simply tweeting his displeasure with the late-night comedians and SNL writers' room. The internal discussions that followed, between the former leader of the free world and some of his political and legal advisers, once again underscored just how much Trump wanted to use the full weight and power of the U.S. government to punish his personal enemies.According to two people familiar with the matter, Trump had asked advisers and lawyers in early 2019 about what the Federal Communications Commission, the courts systems, and--most confusingly to some Trump lieutenants--the Department of Justice could do to probe or mitigate SNL, Jimmy Kimmel, and other late-night comedy mischief-makers.
George H. W. Bush invited Dana Carvey to the White House.
Posted by Orrin Judd at June 22, 2021 12:00 AM