ALL ABOUT THE ECONOMY:





Iranian President-elect Ebrahim Raisi has said the rapid expansion of the COVID-19 vaccination program will be among his government's top priorities in order to get the country's economy moving again.





"The quickest general vaccination...will be among our immediate programs from the first day of the government," Raisi said in nationally televised live remarks from the northeastern city of Mashhad on June 22.





Raisi said the program will use both domestically and foreign-produced vaccines "so that people will feel at ease and the economy will flourish."