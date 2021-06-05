ABEL'S REVENGE:

One of the two most significant statistics from this morning's jobs report: Workers aren't coming back.





Data released by the Labor Department this morning show that last month, 61.6 percent of the working-age population were active in the labor force, either working in jobs or looking for them. That is essentially unchanged from the summer of 2020.





The second most significant statistic is that wages are soaring. In May, average wages grew at a 6.1 percent annual rate. In April, they grew at an 8.7 percent annual rate.



