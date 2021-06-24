A LITTLE SOCIALISM TO GO WITH YOUR NATIONALISM?:

Former President Donald Trump's political tactics shaped the Republican Party in dramatic ways. Today, Republicans are now acting a lot more like Democrats.





While Trump helped push through a few changes that would have made Republicans through the ages grin, he also supported many policies that in a different era would have made Bernie Sanders blush. However, when Trump proposed these changes, many "Republicans" went along with him. And now, while out of office, Trump's legacy lives on -- Republicans are supporting intervention instead of supporting entrepreneurs. The evidence was on full display last week, with a handful of freshly introduced antitrust bills receiving senior Republican support.





While many are still talking about the way that Trump left office, his most enduring legacy might be that he seemingly has changed the Republican Party from the party of small government and individual responsibility to one that supports government intervention.