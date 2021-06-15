A CHOICE, NOT AN ECHO:

A prominent contender in Iran's presidential election appealed Tuesday for better economic and political relations with the West, his most extensive attempt yet to attract reformist voters just days ahead of the poll.





Former Iranian Central Bank chief Abdolnasser Hemmati, among the seven candidates allowed on the ballot for Friday's vote, has no official ties to any political faction but is positioning himself as the likely candidate for moderate and reform-minded voters.





"Why should there be a barrier for peaceful co-existence?" asked Hemmati, while emphasizing that an "improvement in global and regional peace" hinged on American goodwill and "trust-building" with the Islamic Republic.





He repeated calls for a return to Tehran's tattered 2015 nuclear deal with world powers, saying that if he were to become president, resurrecting the agreement and securing sanctions relief would "definitely be one of my priorities."





In an interview with The Associated Press last week, he said he'd even be willing to possibly meet with US President Joe Biden if he wins.