60-40 NATION:





President Joe Biden on Thursday endorsed the bipartisan infrastructure framework clinched by 10 senators, appearing alongside them at the White House to declare "we have a deal."





The Senate's nascent infrastructure deal faced a crucial test as its negotiators met with the president to discuss a framework that's won the endorsement of 21 senators in both parties. Several of those senators and administration officials reached a breakthrough Wednesday evening that raises the prospects of a successful agreement on a nearly $1 trillion infrastructure bill.