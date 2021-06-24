60-40 NATION:

June 24, 2021

Biden endorses Senate's bipartisan infrastructure agreement (MARIANNE LEVINE, BURGESS EVERETT and NATASHA KORECKI, 06/24/2021, Politico)

President Joe Biden on Thursday endorsed the bipartisan infrastructure framework clinched by 10 senators, appearing alongside them at the White House to declare "we have a deal."

The Senate's nascent infrastructure deal faced a crucial test as its negotiators met with the president to discuss a framework that's won the endorsement of 21 senators in both parties. Several of those senators and administration officials reached a breakthrough Wednesday evening that raises the prospects of a successful agreement on a nearly $1 trillion infrastructure bill.

