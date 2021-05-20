YOUR NEXT TRUCK WILL BE A VOLT:





The all-electric Ford F-150 Lightning, which the American carmaker rolled out Wednesday, boasts some impressive specs: 0 to 60 acceleration in 4.4 seconds; enough onboard power to keep a home running for three days; and a front trunk (the things you can fit in a vehicle when it doesn't have an internal combustion engine). But the most remarkable thing about the Lightning pickup truck--apologies, the most shocking--is undoubtedly the price: $39,974 for the base model.