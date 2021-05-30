May 30, 2021
WHICH DOES EXCLUDE THEIR FOLLOWERS:
Conservatives keep telling judges that 'no reasonable person' would believe what they say: analysis (Bob Brigham, May 29, 2021, Raw Story)
Conservatives are increasingly relying on a courtroom defense that they don't know what they're talking about and everyone knows it, according to a new piece by Jake Whitney published in The Daily Beast.That defense, dubbed the 'No Reasonable Person' defense, has been made by a string of prominent conservatives, including Sidney Powell, Alex Jones, and Tucker Carlson. It argues that 'no reasonable person' would believe the statements they make, which ostensibly gives them the right to say whatever they want--no matter how reckless or untrue. The 'No Reasonable Person' defense is significant because it shows that conservative media stars and their networks, and even prominent conservative lawyers, are finally admitting that they are not reliable sources of facts: They are opportunists and entertainers, first and foremost," he explained."Take Sidney Powell, Donald Trump's former lawyer. In March, Powell sought to dismiss a $1.3 billion defamation suit filed against her by Dominion Voting Systems. Her lawyers argued that 'No reasonable person would conclude that the statements [Powell made] were truly statements of fact.' The 'statements' the motion referred to were Powell's claims that Dominion engaged in a widespread conspiracy to rig the 2020 presidential election for Joe Biden--by, among other things, electronically switching votes cast for Trump to Biden," he wrote. "Those statements were repeated constantly by Fox News and other right-wing outlets, doing untold damage to our democracy by helping entrench the fallacy that the election was stolen (polls show most Republicans still believe this)."
