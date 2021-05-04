WHEN YOU ENRAGE ALL THE OPPONENTS OF MUSLIM DEMOCRACY...:

A flurry of diplomatic contacts and reports of major progress suggest that indirect talks between the US and Iran may be nearing an agreement. That's despite efforts by US officials to play down chances of an imminent deal that would bring Washington and Tehran back into compliance with the 2015 nuclear deal. [...]





A US return to the deal would be the biggest and most controversial foreign policy initiative in the early months of Joe Biden's presidency. It would revive a deal that top Biden aides put together during their years in the Obama administration, only to see former US President Donald Trump pull out and try to prevent the US from ever returning. Rejoining it -- and making the concessions required to do so -- would enrage Republicans and likely unsettle Israel and Gulf Arab allies. [...]





Later Friday, and on Saturday, reports emerged from Iran and Iran-linked media outlets that an agreement had been struck on what the US would provide in return for Iran returning to compliance with the 2015 deal, which had given billions of dollars in sanctions relief in exchange for curbs on its nuclear program. On Sunday reports of the prisoner swap deal emerged.