WHEN YOU AREN'T CORRUPT YOU CAN RELEASE YOUR RETURNS:

President Joe Biden and his wife, Jill Biden, had an adjusted gross income of $607,336 in 2020, and an effective tax rate of 25.9%, according to returns released by the White House on Monday.





That was down from $985,223 in 2019, when they primarily earned money from book sales, speeches and positions at the University of Pennsylvania and Northern Virginia Community College.





The most recent IRS data indicates that the average federal income tax rate is just over 14%.