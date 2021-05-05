WHAT DO YOU MEAN SYSTEMIC RACISM?:

Several members of a board that probes NYPD misconduct regularly overturn their own staff's investigative findings that wrongdoing occurred -- helping to clear cops in hundreds of cases in recent years, an internal analysis obtained by THE CITY shows.





The process, known as "flipping" cases in Civilian Complaint Review Board parlance, represents a little-known layer in the lengthy police disciplinary process that has contributed to a wider reduction in officers facing punishment for misconduct.



