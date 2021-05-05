May 5, 2021
WHAT DO YOU MEAN SYSTEMIC RACISM?:
NYPD Oversight Board Overturned Hundreds of Its Own Police Misconduct Findings (YOAV GONENY, MAY 4, 2021, The City)
Several members of a board that probes NYPD misconduct regularly overturn their own staff's investigative findings that wrongdoing occurred -- helping to clear cops in hundreds of cases in recent years, an internal analysis obtained by THE CITY shows.The process, known as "flipping" cases in Civilian Complaint Review Board parlance, represents a little-known layer in the lengthy police disciplinary process that has contributed to a wider reduction in officers facing punishment for misconduct.The CCRB analysis found that the 15-member board's rotating three-person panels overturned 585 allegations of police misconduct that had been substantiated by the board's investigators from January 2014 to May 2020 -- for a flip rate of 11.4%. The board substantiated 5,127 allegations of misconduct over that time period, according to the analysis.
Posted by Orrin Judd at May 5, 2021 12:00 AM