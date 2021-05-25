May 25, 2021
WE'RE GONNA NEED MORE POPCORN:
New grand jury seated for next stage of Trump investigation (MICHAEL R. SISAK, 5/25/21, AP)
New York prosecutors have convened a special grand jury to consider evidence in a criminal investigation into former President Donald Trump's business dealings, a person familiar with the matter told The Associated Press on Tuesday.The development signals that the Manhattan district attorney's office was moving toward seeking charges as a result of its two-year investigation, which included a lengthy legal battle to obtain Trump's tax records.
Posted by Orrin Judd at May 25, 2021 7:18 PM