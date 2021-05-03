May 3, 2021
WELCOME BACK, AMERICA:
DHS: Migrant family reunifications to begin this week (Ivana Saric, 5/03/21, Axios)
Michelle Brané, executive director of the Family Reunification Task Force, said that over a thousand families have been identified thus far.Mayorkas added that the files the Biden administration inherited from their predecessors had a "significant number of issues" and that officials have been working to verify much of the information in them. [...]What they're saying: "This is just the beginning. We continue to work tirelessly to reunite many more children, with their parents in the weeks and months ahead," Mayorkas said.
Posted by Orrin Judd at May 3, 2021 12:00 AM