WE SHOULD AUTO-ENROLL KIDS AT BIRTH AND CONTRIBUTE TO AGE 18:

Mayor Bill de Blasio signed a bill into law this week that will require most employers not offering a workplace plan to automatically enroll their workers in an individual retirement account through a program administered by the city. While it will take a couple of years for the initiative to become operational, the city is joining a handful of states that already have launched such auto-IRA arrangements or are close to doing so.





Additionally, a federal appeals court in California last week rejected a challenge to that state's auto-IRA program, CalSavers. The ruling essentially says that the program does not run afoul of federal rules governing workplace retirement plans.





"If anything, this just continues to give states the incentive and momentum to forge ahead and adopt these programs," said Angela Antonelli, executive director of Georgetown University's Center for Retirement Initiatives.



