TRYING TO GET DONALD'S LIPSTICK OFF HIS COLLAR...:

Covid-19 exploded in part because the Chinese Communist Party was apathetic about other nations' health and covered up the pandemic during its initial months by lying to and through international public-health organizations. The vaccines that will now beat Covid-19 should likewise spread rapidly world-wide because the U.S. cares for the health of our neighbors around the globe. The world should know that this virus grew deadlier because of a tyrannical system's paranoia, and the life-saving remedy is emerging from the innovative power of democratic capitalism.





Washington is late to vaccine diplomacy but not too late. The framing of every new program as a "Marshall Plan" for this or that is overused, but this is a genuine once-in-a-generation opportunity to show the world what U.S. leadership looks like. Covid-19 came from China. The most effective vaccines against it come from the United States of America.





The U.S. should set a goal of vaccinating more than one billion people around the world by Thanksgiving--and without dumping intellectual property, a foolish act with perverse consequences.