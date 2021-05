TRUMP LITE:

US for 3rd time blocking Security Council joint statement calling for ceasefire -- diplomats tell ToI ( JACOB MAGID, 5/17/21, Times of Israel)





For the third time in a week, the US is blocking a joint statement from the Security Council calling for an immediate ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, two diplomats involved tell The Times of Israel.









And then we wonder why Muslims don't trust us when we promote democracy.



Posted by Orrin Judd at May 17, 2021 12:00 AM

