TRUMP LITE:

Steel prices are surging and American manufacturing is paying the price--literally, thanks in part to the ongoing consequences of former President Donald Trump's tariffs, which President Joe Biden has not removed.





On Thursday, more than 300 manufacturing businesses sent a letter to the White House urging Biden to repeal Trump's tariffs, which the signatories say have contributed to supply shortages, long lead times, and artificially high prices for key inputs made of steel and aluminum.



