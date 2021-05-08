May 8, 2021
TRUMP LITE:
More Than 300 Manufacturers Just Asked Biden To Repeal Trump's Steel Tariffs as Prices Skyrocket (ERIC BOEHM, 5.7.2021, reason)
Steel prices are surging and American manufacturing is paying the price--literally, thanks in part to the ongoing consequences of former President Donald Trump's tariffs, which President Joe Biden has not removed.On Thursday, more than 300 manufacturing businesses sent a letter to the White House urging Biden to repeal Trump's tariffs, which the signatories say have contributed to supply shortages, long lead times, and artificially high prices for key inputs made of steel and aluminum."It is businesses manufacturing in America such as ours who pay the tariffs on imports, and it is our businesses and employees who suffer when our product cannot compete with overseas manufacturers because the U.S. is an island of high steel and aluminum prices," reads the letter, in part. The manufacturers say that they are forced to pay prices as much as 40 percent higher for some steel products than overseas competitors, an "unsustainable situation for any U.S. employer."
The problem with the GOP nominating a Democrat was always going to be that Joe's party likes all the Nationalist economics.
Posted by Orrin Judd at May 8, 2021 12:00 AM