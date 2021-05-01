May 1, 2021
TRICK QUESTION, NUBES!:
Poll: Voters Favor Biden's Border Strategy -- Including Republicans (Amy Lieu, May 01 | 2021, National Memo)
A Civiqs/Immigration Hub poll, which surveyed just over 3,000 voters from April 15-20, revealed that 85% of Americans believe the U.S. government should work more closely with other countries to reduce immigration before it starts.Among Republicans, that number was even higher, at 87%.Among Democrats, 86% said the United States needed to work with foreign nations to address the root causes of immigration; 81% of independents said the same."After four years of harsh, inhumane immigration tactics aimed at deterring people from coming to America, we now see a public and a president intent on taking a new approach," Immigration Hub executive director Sergio Gonzales said in a statement on Thursday. "In particular, as Vice President Harris continues to roll out new initiatives and achievements in addressing the root causes of migration with our neighbors to the south, voters strongly support the need for this type of regional leadership. They understand that migration at our border is driven by desperate circumstances such as extreme hunger and violence."
