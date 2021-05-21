May 21, 2021
THE WAR ON RELIGION:
Israeli police storm Al-Aqsa Mosque with tear gas, stun grenades hours after Gaza ceasefire (The New Arab, 21 May, 2021)
Israeli police stormed the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound following Friday prayers, just hours after a truce came into force between the Jewish state and Hamas.Police fired stun grenades and tear gas at hundreds of Palestinians who had gathered at the mosque for prayers and a celebratory demonstration.Palestinian outlet AlQastal said on Twitter Israeli police used rubber bullets to disperse the worshippers.
