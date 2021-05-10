May 10, 2021
THE TRUMP BRAND:
'It makes us look like idiots': Arizona Republican admits he was wrong to support 'ridiculous' vote audit (Brad Reed, May 10, 2021, Raw Story)
In an interview with the New York Times, Arizona State Sen. Peter Boyer said that he was embarrassed to have ever supported the audit."It makes us look like idiots," he told the Times. "Looking back, I didn't think it would be this ridiculous. It's embarrassing to be a state senator at this point."
A true ideologue is embarrassment-proof.
Posted by Orrin Judd at May 10, 2021 12:00 AM