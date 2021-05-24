May 24, 2021
THE TIGHTENING NOOSE:
Documents about fake Bill Barr investigation of Trump obstruction of justice must legally be released Monday (Sarah K. Burris, May 23, 2021, Raw Story)
The deadline to release the Justice Department documents federal Judge Amy Berman Jackson ruled must be revealed is Monday, May 24.Judge Berman Jackson's 35-page opinion in Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington v. U.S. Department of Justice confirmed that former Attorney General Bill Barr lied to Congress when he said that he worked with other DOJ lawyers to decide whether or not to indict then-President Donald Trump.
Posted by Orrin Judd at May 24, 2021 12:00 AM