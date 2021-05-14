May 14, 2021
THE TIGHTENING NOOSE:
Feds tighten grip in Gaetz probe (MARC CAPUTO, JOSH GERSTEIN and MATT DIXON, 05/13/2021, Politico)
Greenberg is a key target of federal prosecutors who want him to provide evidence against Gaetz in a separate case. It's a step he appears ready to take now that the federal court in Orlando on Thursday announced a change-of-plea hearing for Greenberg scheduled for Monday.The likely plea by Greenberg, whom Gaetz once called his "wingman," is a new development that signals Gaetz may be facing increasing legal peril. Federal investigators have interviewed more than a dozen people in the case, according to four sources familiar with the inquiry. Two friends of Gaetz's ex-girlfriend, who is not the 17-year-old, say she is in talks to be a witness for the prosecution but she wants an immunity deal for possible obstruction. And another source familiar with the investigation previously told POLITICO that the alleged sex-trafficking victim was "100 percent" talking to prosecutors about Gaetz, but her level of cooperation or the information she gave is not clear. The people spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the legal proceedings.
