THE TIGHTENING NOOSE:

The investigation reportedly centers around Giuliani's efforts to lobby the Trump administration on behalf of Ukrainian officials and oligarchs who were also helping him dig up dirt on then-candidate Biden and his family during the campaign. At issue, as well, are Giuliani's efforts to persuade Trump to oust the ambassador to Ukraine, Marie Yovanovitch, whose anti-corruption work was viewed hostilely by those same Ukrainian officials. If Giuliani's efforts to push Trump to fire Yovanovitch were done on behalf of Ukrainian officials, that could be the sort of foreign lobbying activity that he should have disclosed.





Thus far, Giuliani has tried to hide behind mere technicalities, arguing that he didn't have a written contract with a foreign official or oligarch. He won't get away with that in court. What matters is whether he was an agent of a foreign government, not whether his relationship with that foreign government was memorialized in writing. You can't avoid FARA requirements by failing to write down the details of your arrangement with a foreign government.





Giuliani's work in Ukraine has been the subject of controversy for two years and was central to the first impeachment probe of Trump's pressure on the new Ukrainian president. But, according to The New York Times, senior DOJ political appointees in the Justice Department repeatedly tried to block the search warrants, which suggests that the department has had the evidence it needs against Giuliani for some time.





Those prior efforts to slow down the investigation won't help Giuliani now. If anything, they may eventually work against Giuliani if it is shown that they were done at his urging. Giuliani's foolish public statements (he claimed erroneously that search warrants can only be issued if there is a fear the evidence will be destroyed) won't help him either if he is ultimately indicted. At that point, he will need to adopt a defense strategy that may put him at odds with his former client.



