May 1, 2021
THE TIGHTENING NOOSE:
Federal Investigators in Giuliani Probe Seeking Evidence Related to Marie Yovanovitch: Report (ZACHARY EVANS, April 30, 2021, National Review)
Search warrants executed by federal agents sought communications between Giuliani and his associates who pushed for Yovanovitch's ouster as ambassador in 2019, people familiar with the warrants told the Journal. The warrants reportedly sought evidence connected with former Ukrainian prosecutors general Viktor Shokin and Yuriy Lutsenko, former prosecutor Kostiantyn Kulyk, and former president Petro Poroshenko.Federal U.S. prosectors have investigated the theory that Giuliani pushed to remove Yovanovitch at the urging of Ukrainian officials, in exchange for information about the Biden family dealings in Ukraine.
