THE POINT OF THE ISRAELI ALLIANCE IS MUTUAL REPRESSION OF ARABS:

The recent street fights in east Jerusalem, which led to an open military confrontation between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip on Monday evening, has been grist for the political mills in Tehran and Ankara.





Last August, when first the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and then Bahrain, Morocco and Sudan signed normalization agreements with Israel, both Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Iran's supreme leader, called it nothing short of a betrayal of the Muslim world. [...]





"The fight against this despotic regime is the fight against oppression and the fight against terrorism," said Khamenei in a televised speech on Friday, Iran's annual Quds Day, which uses the Arabic name for Jerusalem. "And this is a public duty to fight against this regime." He said normalization was religiously forbidden, calling it a "a stab in the back to Palestine."





On Tuesday, Iran's parliament speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf asked in an open session why the international community was remaining silent, and warned that the Islamic community was standing against these "genocides," according to IRNA, the Islamic Republic News Agency.





In Turkey, Erdogan spokesperson Ibrahim Kalin wrote on Twitter that Israel must stop attacking Palestinians in Jerusalem. "The world must act to stop this never-ending Israeli aggression against unarmed civilians in their own land," he said.