May 26, 2021
THE OTHER IDENTITARIAN SNOWFLAKES:
The Republican Party's Partisanship Projection Problem (PAUL ROSENZWEIG, MAY 26, 2021, The Bulwark)
The Republican party has transformed projection from a psychological phenomenon into a political strategy. In a clinical setting, projection--accusing others of one's own flaws--is an uncontrollable behavior. While that may be true of Donald Trump (Lord knows he presents as a compelling case for psychoanalysis), it is not true for his loyal minions. For them it is a conscious effort to stuff reality down the memory hole.Three women have exposed the viciousness and nihilism guarding the official Republican version of history by daring to contradict it. The abuse that Rep. Liz Cheney, Susan Hennessey, and Natasha Bertrand have suffered says more about the Republican party than it does about them.What could generate such animus?Though there is more than a hint of misogyny in the assaults on the integrity of the three women, the graver problem for the Republican party is the intellectual threat they pose in reminding people of the truth.
