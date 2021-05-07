May 7, 2021
THE HIGH COST OF NATIONALISM:
New Study Estimates More Than 900,000 People Have Died Of COVID-19 In U.S. (Becky Sullivan, 5/06/21, NPR)
The analysis comes from researchers at the University of Washington's Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation, who looked at excess mortality from March 2020 through May 3, 2021, compared it with what would be expected in a typical nonpandemic year, then adjusted those figures to account for a handful of other pandemic-related factors.The final count only estimates deaths "caused directly by the SARS-CoV-2 virus," according to the study's authors. SARS-CoV-2 is the virus that causes COVID-19.
Thanks, Donald!
Posted by Orrin Judd at May 7, 2021 12:00 AM