THE GREEN NEW DEAL IS TOO CAUTIOUS:

A sheet of transparent new material at a University of Maryland lab looks like it might be plastic. But it's actually wood--and it could eventually be used to make energy-efficient windows or even see-through buildings.





"Compared to glass, wood has lower thermal conductivity, and it's lighter, stronger, and more environmentally friendly," says Liangbing Hu, a materials science professor at the University of Maryland and one of the authors of a new study of the material. The idea is to employ the material in buildings. With a window made from transparent wood instead of glass, for example, a building would take less energy to heat and cool. Because of the structure of the wood, the windows could also reduce glare from the sun while allowing in natural light.



