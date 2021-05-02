May 2, 2021
THE DYING DRAGON:
China set to report first population decline in five decades (Sun Yu, APRIL 27 2021, Financial Times)
China is set to report its first population decline since the famine that accompanied the Great Leap Forward, Mao Zedong's disastrous economic policy in the late 1950s that caused the deaths of tens of millions of people.The current fall in population comes despite the relaxation of strict family planning policies, which was meant to reverse the falling birth rate of the world's most populous country.The latest Chinese census, which was completed in December but has yet to be made public, is expected to report the total population of the country at less than 1.4bn, according to people familiar with the research. In 2019, China's population was reported to have exceeded the 1.4bn mark.
