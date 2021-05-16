May 16, 2021
THE DRAGON HAS NO TEETH:
China's 'Long-Term Time Bomb': Falling Births Stunt Population Growth (Sui-Lee Wee, May 12, 2021, NY Times)
China's population is growing at its slowest pace in decades, with a plunge in births and a graying work force presenting the Communist Party with one of its gravest social and economic challenges.Figures from a census released on Tuesday show that China faces a demographic crisis that could stunt growth in the country, the world's second-largest economy. China has long relied on an expanding and ambitious work force to run its factories and achieve Beijing's dreams of building a global superpower and industrial giant. An aging, slow-growing population -- one that could even begin to shrink in the coming years -- threatens that dynamic.China's aging-related challenges are similar to those of developed countries like the United States. But its households live on much lower incomes on average than in the United States and elsewhere.In other words, China is growing old without first having grown rich.
Just import a bunch of people looking for freedom and economic opportunity. Oh, wait, nevermind....
Posted by Orrin Judd at May 16, 2021 12:00 AM