THE DRAGON HAS NO TEETH:

China's population is growing at its slowest pace in decades, with a plunge in births and a graying work force presenting the Communist Party with one of its gravest social and economic challenges.





Figures from a census released on Tuesday show that China faces a demographic crisis that could stunt growth in the country, the world's second-largest economy. China has long relied on an expanding and ambitious work force to run its factories and achieve Beijing's dreams of building a global superpower and industrial giant. An aging, slow-growing population -- one that could even begin to shrink in the coming years -- threatens that dynamic.





China's aging-related challenges are similar to those of developed countries like the United States. But its households live on much lower incomes on average than in the United States and elsewhere.



