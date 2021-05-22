THE ANGLOSPHERE IS NOT pROGRESSIVE:

The ideas of woke activists are out of step with what many Brits actually believe, a new poll suggests.





The Campaign for Common Sense (CCS) polled over 2,000 people on a range of issues, from public bathrooms to puberty blockers and climate protests, and found that conservative approaches continue to hold sway with a majority.





Nearly half (48%) of those surveyed opposed men being allowed to redefine themselves as women and access women-only facilities. Only one in five (19%) supported this.





Last September, the Government ditched plans to introduce gender self-identification without a medical diagnosis. The decision was made after a public consultation on proposed changes to the 2004 Gender Recognition Act revealed strong concerns about women's rights and safety.





The CCS poll revealed strong opposition towards gender dysphoric children being allowed to take puberty blockers and hormone therapy (61% against vs 13% for).





Over two thirds (68%) were opposed to breastfeeding being renamed 'chestfeeding' - the term used by transgender men nursing babies.