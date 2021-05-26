May 26, 2021
THAT WAS EASY:
Mast Upgrade: UK experiment could sweep aside fusion hurdle (Paul Rincon, 5/26/21, BBC News)
Initial results from a UK experiment could help clear a hurdle to achieving commercial power based on nuclear fusion, experts say.The researchers believe they now have a better way to remove the excess heat produced by fusion reactions.This intense heat can melt materials used inside a reactor, limiting the amount of time it can operate for.The system, which has been likened to a car exhaust, resulted in a tenfold reduction in the heat.The tests were carried out at the Mast (Mega Amp Spherical Tokamak) Upgrade nuclear fusion experiment at Culham in Oxfordshire. The £55m device began operating in October last year, after a seven-year build.
