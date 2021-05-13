THANKS, DARPA!:

The U.S. is finally winning its battle against COVID-19 thanks almost exclusively to one weapon: the vaccines.





More than 107 million Americans have gotten both doses of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, and the vaccination drive in the U.S. has been underway for nearly six months. All of that real-world experience has confirmed that the vaccines are highly effective, and it has produced no new safety concerns.





99.7% of hospitalized coronavirus patients are unvaccinated, the Cleveland Clinic said this week -- more real-world evidence that the vaccines prevent the type of serious infections that were killing over 3,000 Americans per day just a few months ago.



