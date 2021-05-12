SPOILER ALERT--THEY'RE THE SAME ETHNICITY:

At heart, the Israeli-Palestinian conflict is a dispute over land. But religion is often the proxy for those disputes, pitting two different ethnicities and religions. Little wonder those tensions tend to flare around religious holidays, both Jewish and Muslim.





But Hamas' main goal is not war with Judaism, but rather with Israel, which is occupying land it believes is inherently Palestinian.





As Hamas has become more emboldened over the years, so too, have Jewish nationalists. On Monday, which was Jerusalem Day, a national holiday celebrating the unification of Jerusalem, Jewish nationalists marched through the Old City of Jerusalem, including the Muslim Quarter, in a display that provoked and angered many Palestinians. Last month, nationalist Jews marched through Jerusalem chanting, "Death to Arabs."



