May 12, 2021
SPOILER ALERT--THEY'RE THE SAME ETHNICITY:
Religion plays a role in the renewed conflict in Israel, but it may not be what you think: At heart, the Israeli-Palestinian conflict is a dispute over land. But religion is often the proxy for those disputes, pitting two different ethnicities and religions. (Yonat Shimron, 5/12/21, RNS)
At heart, the Israeli-Palestinian conflict is a dispute over land. But religion is often the proxy for those disputes, pitting two different ethnicities and religions. Little wonder those tensions tend to flare around religious holidays, both Jewish and Muslim.But Hamas' main goal is not war with Judaism, but rather with Israel, which is occupying land it believes is inherently Palestinian.As Hamas has become more emboldened over the years, so too, have Jewish nationalists. On Monday, which was Jerusalem Day, a national holiday celebrating the unification of Jerusalem, Jewish nationalists marched through the Old City of Jerusalem, including the Muslim Quarter, in a display that provoked and angered many Palestinians. Last month, nationalist Jews marched through Jerusalem chanting, "Death to Arabs."As often happens, the exclusive claims to parts of the holy city often turn deadly.
It's intra-tribal.
Jews are the genetic brothers of Palestinians, Syrians, and Lebanese, study finds (New York University Medical Center And School Of Medicine, May 9, 2000)
If a common heritage conferred peace, then perhaps the long history of conflict in the Middle East would have been resolved years ago. For, according to a new scientific study, Jews are the genetic brothers of Palestinians, Syrians and Lebanese, and they all share a common genetic lineage that stretches back thousands of years.
Posted by Orrin Judd at May 12, 2021 5:57 PM