SLIGHTLY BACKWARDS:

Alongside military reductions, the U.S. should assist diplomatically. The United States still has a close relationship with Saudi Arabia, and it could use its economic and military relations as leverage to ensure Riyadh follows through with talks with Iran. Active U.S. participation could help lead to a more comprehensive deal as well, covering even more regional issues that the U.S. remains involved in. Between the JCPOA and its relationship with Saudi Arabia, the United States has the power to help make these talks successful. It would also support a smooth pivot away from the region.





When John Kerry was secretary of state, he was engaged in the JCPOA breakthrough in a very personal way. He had Iranian diplomat Javad Zarif's cell phone number, would meet with him one on one, and traveled back and forth from Europe over months (and a bike accident) in order to see the deal through. President Biden should empower Secretary Blinken and other regional experts like Rob Malley in the same way, to see regional diplomacy succeed and truly reorient the United States away from the Middle East, which is no longer in our direct national security interest.





The Abraham Accords was not it. Saudi Arabia's allies made public covert relations that were already long on their way, and nothing on the ground changed, whether it be for the Palestinian, Syrian, or Yemeni people. By engaging adversaries and encouraging intraregional diplomacy that will actually make a difference, President Biden can substantially change the stubborn status quo for the Middle East and avoid getting the U.S. into another unnecessary quagmire.





President Biden is taking the right step in trying to return to the JCPOA. The failure of the Trump administration's "maximum pressure" policy almost led to another forever war. The faster the United States and Iran return to compliance and speak directly, the better. That could open the way to a "new dawn" in the Middle East.