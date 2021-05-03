SEEN ONE NATIONALIST YOU'VE SEEN THEM ALL:

Hitler is said to have had an incestuous relationship with his niece Geli Raubal, which is believed to have lasted for six years.





Former Hitler ally Otto Strasser, who later broke with the party, went on to claim the tyrant liked women to urinate on him.





He said Geli was among those who had been forced to take part in it.





Geli was later discovered dead at Hitler's apartment in Munich, Germany in 1931 after being shot in the chest, aged 23, fuelling suspicions he murdered her.





She reportedly claimed Hitler demanded "simply repulsive" things from her, according to the Sun.





Professor Robert Kaplan, an Australian historian and forensic psychiatrist, told the publication: "Sadomasochistic practices fit perfectly in with Hitler's personality.





"He internalised everything he didn't like, like the losses in his life, and he projected his rage on everybody.





"It's quite feasible that somebody like that would have these sexual practices."





Actress Renata Mueller, who plunged to her death after engaging in sadomasochistic acts with Hitler, also revealed he had pleaded with her to kick him.



