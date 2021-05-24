"SEEMS FINE INSIDE MY BUBBLE":

It also helps to explain why Donald Trump still has such a hold on the GOP.





Details: Black Americans are the most dissatisfied or worried about the status quo on issues from policing to employment to politics.





Overall, white Americans appear the most resistant to reform. Asian and Hispanic Americans fall somewhere in between across a battery of questions about views and experiences.





But a closer look shows white Democrats are most closely aligned with -- and sometimes more change-oriented than -- Black Americans, while white Republicans are on the other end of the spectrum.





Hispanic, Asian American and Black respondents are also somewhat divided by party, but with less of a gap than among whites. There's also less political consequence to their divisions, because there are fewer Republicans in each group and because the populations of these groups are significantly smaller.



