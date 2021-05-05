May 5, 2021
RON WHO?:
Disney Brushes Off Florida Gov. DeSantis On Covid-19 Rules (Meaghan Ellis, May 05 | 2021, National Memo)
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis may have signed new legislation ending all COVID-related government mandates, restrictions and mask requirements but Disney is making it clear that their parks will not be following in the Republican governor's footsteps.According to Newsweek, Disney World has added a pop-up alert on its My Disney Experience mobile app that acknowledges DeSantis' latest order.However, the entertainment resort complex made it clear they will continue to enforce their current COVID guidelines, which also include requirements for face-coverings.
