REPUBLICANISM:

This year marks the 700th anniversary of the death of Dante Alighieri, one of the great authors of Western civilization. A mind formed in the Middle Ages might seem to have little to say to us today, but Dante's magnificent mix of the traditions of antiquity, Christianity, and medievalism make him an ideal companion especially in our enlightened, secular age. One outstanding example of his enduring relevance is in his portrayal of liberty--and its absence--in Inferno, the first canticle of his Divine Comedy.





We think of liberty today primarily in a political register. To be free is to live in a republic, to vote, speak freely, assemble freely, and so on. But there is another form of liberty that is equally important, which focuses on how an individual exercises his free will and judgment. At first glance, since we are all equally endowed with free will and the ability to judge freely, we must all be equally free. But even in the 14th century this was a misconception that Dante sought to correct. Dante argues that judgment consists in knowing and pursuing the good. Those who err in either respect are not free. Every sinner in Hell has judged incorrectly and has therefore impaired his freedom in some way.





Liberty is a cornerstone of The Divine Comedy. "He's in search of liberty," Virgil says of Dante in Purgatory. And in Paradise, where man is truly free, we see liberty closely tied to motion and God's love. But before Dante can ascend to God, he must descend into Hell. He must see what it means to be deprived of God's love and the manifold ways we can be enslaved. He must understand that liberty is possible only with order. Every sinner in Hell is an example of a life without order. Dante's encounter with these very human sinners shows him how evil can assume many different forms, how sins beget sins, and how easily we can reject liberty without even knowing it.



