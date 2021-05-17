May 17, 2021
OUR REPUBLICAN PRESIDENT:
Teflon Joe muddies GOP's midterm strategy (DAVID SIDERS, 05/17/2021, Politico)
It's a phenomenon that's becoming increasingly pronounced as the outline of the 2022 midterm election comes into focus. Midterms are typically a referendum on the party in power, so the standard opposition-party playbook is to make every down-ballot race about the sitting president. But Biden's elusiveness as a target is forcing Republicans to rethink the traditional strategy.Interviews with more than 25 GOP strategists and party officials depict a president whose avuncular style and genial bearing make him a less-than-ideal foil. He doesn't induce anger or rage, and at the moment, his White House is relatively drama-free.
Posted by Orrin Judd at May 17, 2021 12:00 AM