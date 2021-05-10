May 10, 2021
OUR REPUBLICAN PRESIDENT:
Biden bolstered by Republican support for his pandemic response: poll (JON SKOLNIK, MAY 10, 2021, salon)
Nearly 50% of Republicans approve of President Biden's handling of the pandemic, according to a new poll released by The Associated Press and NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.Released on Monday, the poll found that 71% of all Americans currently approve of Biden's handling of the pandemic, with his overall approval rating sitting at 63%. Among Republicans, in particular, researchers found that 47%, --a near majority -- support Biden's pandemic response.
